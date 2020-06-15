DEAR SUN SPOTS: There was an article a while back about a man who refurbishes bicycles and donates them to children in need. A friend has lots of bike parts and would like to donate them to him to get more bikes into the hands of kids, rather than take the parts to the dump. If you could find that name and pass it on, it would be appreciated.

— Denise, no town

ANSWER: Most recently (May 12), there was a photo in the Sun Journal featuring a young man, Braeden Skinner of Norway, repairing a bike for a youngster.

About two years ago there was a story on News Center Maine about an Ellsworth man, Ken Allen, who fixes up bikes and donates to kids and others in need of them. He has a Facebook page called Pedal it Forward Ellsworth.

An organization I found that may be able to help you is the Bicycle Coalition of Maine in Portland. You can call 623-4511 and they may be able to direct you to assist you. If anyone knows someone local who is involved in fixing up bikes for kids, please let us know.

Readers, when you’re looking for information about a past article, it’s very helpful to add what publication you saw it in and when, if at all possible.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lisbon will hold its Christmas Fair on Nov. 21. There will be tables for folks who are interested in selling their Christmas crafts. Additionally, there will be food for purchase, raffles, and lots of fun for all. If anyone is interested in renting a table, donating items, food, or their time and needs more information, please contact Sylvia at 783-6913 or Cecile at 353-2091.

Sun Spots, thank you for your service to the community. I love your column.

— Rachel, no town

ANSWER: I’m going to take a moment to pray right now that your fundraising event can move forward as scheduled. Thinking about a Christmas Fair makes me smile. There are so many things we will no longer take for granted. These events are such a vital part of our communities and I hope the planning and the big day goes well for you all.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You are always so helpful with a lot of information on things, places, etc. I don’t know if it was in Minot or Auburn, but there was a riding school on Empire Road in the early 1960s. The name was Three Gates Farm. I have always loved horses and to this very day, I still do. I was wondering if you could give me a brief history of the place and how long it operated. I took lessons for four months in 1968 and loved every minute of it. The next thing I knew the farm sold all their stock and moved to Michigan.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I could not find out anything about this childhood memory of yours so I’m putting your letter out into Sun Spots Land to see if we can get another helpful reader to reply. That would be awesome! I’ll be sure to share any information with you all.

