100 Years Ago: 1920

An enthusiastic delegation of White Ribboners attended the first day’s proceedings of the 24th annual convention of the Androscoggin County W.C.T.U. at the Baptist church in Turner yesterday. One cause for their contagious enthusiasm was the recent upholding of the prohibition amendment by the Supreme Court and another was the fact that their numbers are growing.

50 Years Ago: 1970

As summer’s into full swing, the CMG Woman’s Hospital Association’s Art Committee is not thinking of vacation, but of another Corridor Art Display. This week the work of Ian B. Orman, Elementary Arts Specialist with the Auburn School System was added to the list of local artists who have contributed their art for this popular W. H. A. project. Orman, a native of Massachusetts, graduated from Gorham State Teachers College, and in 1968 received his Masters degree from the Rhode Island School of Design.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Our Heritage through Lace and Linen” will be the subject of a Horisone65 educational program on Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Health Information Center at the Lewiston Mall. Eva Labonte, an expert on needle art, will offer program participants an opportunity to view and hear the history of 160-year-old lace and linens.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: