NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has hired Eric Proulx as the director of network operations in its New Gloucester office.

Proulx has 24 years of experience in the communication industry working for Bell Atlantic, Verizon, FairPoint and Consolidated Communications. He has a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maine and is a resident of Windham.

Additionally, OTELCO has welcomed two summer interns in its New Gloucester office. Heather Clark and Aaron Jones will work through mid-August to document and diagram step-by-step procedures for onboarding OTELCO customers.

Clark just graduated from Bentley University with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and a finance minor. She will continue her education this year and pursue a master’s degree in accounting analytics at Bentley. She is a resident of Cumberland.

Jones graduated high school in three years and currently attends Clarkson University for computer & electrical engineering. He enjoys building computers and lives in Gorham.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: