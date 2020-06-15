Arrests

Auburn

• Travis Pearl, 29, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary, violating conditions of release, aggravated criminal trespassing, domestic violence assault, domestic violence stalking, domestic violence criminal threatening, 12:45 a.m. Monday at 350 Randall Road.

• Michelle Boucher, 41, of Biddeford, on four outstanding warrants for negotiating a worthless item, and charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended, 5 p.m. Monday at 60 Court St.

Lewiston

• Daniel Darling, 45, of Monmouth, on a charge of obstructing a public way, theft by unauthorized taking, violating conditions of release, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, 5:01 a.m. Monday on Sabattus Street.

• Walid Hassan, 35, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violating conditions of release, 1:30 p.m. Monday at 37 Spruce St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Michael E. Kemp, 25, of Lewiston struck a deer after it entered the roadway at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. Kemp’s 2011 Chevrolet received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ibn A. Khalid, 20, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Jowhara N. Galal, 55, of Lewiston at 1:31 a.m. Thursday on Goff Street. The 2013 Toyota driven by Khalid and owned by Firdos A. Yahaya of Lewiston and Galal’s 2011 Chevrolet were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Christopher B. McInnis, 35, of Mechanic Falls struck a utility pole at 3:14 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. The 2006 Pontiac driven by McInnis and owned by Shirley McInnis of Mechanic Falls was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Jean G. Thompson, 88, of Minot struck the back of a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Rodrigue, 56, of Auburn at 11:39 a.m. Friday on Center Street. Thompson’s 2003 Volvo was towed and Rodrigue’s 2010 Honda received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by David A. Berry, 54, of Andover backed into a vehicle driven by Heather Emmons, 43, of Lewiston at 1:12 p.m. Friday at Airport Drive. The 2019 Navistar driven by Berry and owned by DWJ Trucking Inc. of West Bethel had no damage and Emmons’ 2013 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ryan E. Decker, 37, of Livermore Falls struck a vehicle driven by Charles H. Smith, 74, of Auburn at 2:32 p.m. Friday on Center Street. The 2019 Subaru driven by Decker and owned by Evergreen Subaru was towed and Smith’s 2011 Hyundai received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kristian S. Flanagan, 28, of West Paris drifted over the centerline on Minot Avenue and struck a CMP pole, a mailbox and a tree before going into a ditch and landing in a parking lot at 7:25 a.m. Sunday. The 2004 Mitsubishi driven by Flanagan and owned by Amy Thompson of West Paris was towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Paul R. Branagan, 73, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by John M. Hansen, 36, of Auburn at noon Thursday on Bartlett Street. Branagan’s 2008 Subaru and Hansen’s 2002 Nissan received functional damage.

