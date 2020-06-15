AUGUSTA — The Maine Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to take an online survey and provide data for the next edition of the statewide historic preservation plan, which will cover the years 2021-2026. The plan summarizes the current opportunities and challenges for preserving and promoting historic places in the state and lays out a vision as to what the preservation community will be working toward over the next five years.

The online survey is a tool for gathering information from the people, organizations, municipalities and agencies that comprise Maine’s preservation community. “We hope that everyone who has an interest in the future of Maine’s historic places will offer their input,” said Kirk F. Mohney, MHPC director and state historic preservation officer.

To take the survey, visit the commission’s website at https://www.maine.gov/mhpc/home or go directly to the survey at https://conta.cc/2Kc7AVW. It begins with a few demographic questions, followed by 11 questions about preservation and historic places.

Participants can review the 2016 edition of the statewide preservation plan at https://www.maine.gov/mhpc/about-us/state-preservation-plan.

For more information, contact the commission at 207-287-1453 or email at [email protected].

