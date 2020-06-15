LEWISTON — The Trinity Jubilee Center is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 7:45 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays.

Instead of eating on-site in the cafeteria, each child can receive a box of groceries every week that contains a week’s worth of meal ingredients. The boxes will be different every week. There will be one box a child and children do not need to be present. Parents can pick up the boxes for the children that live in their household.

To sign up, bring something with the child’s name and date of birth such as a Mainecare card, birth certificate or DHHS paperwork.

The center’s soup kitchen and food pantry are still operating as usual. Call 207-782-5700 or email

[email protected] for more information.

