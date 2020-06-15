Safa Ali gets help with her mortarboard from a classmate and her mother prior to the start of the Lewiston High School Class of 2020 graduation exercises at The Auburn-Lewiston Airport on Saturday morning June 6, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Alex Richey, left, gives Jeanne Peters a thumbs up after checking her library card through the window at Lewiston Public Library's new to-go program. Richey, a Lending Services Library Technician, says that children's books have been especially popular with many kids not having enough to do when they are stuck at home. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Dane Morgan led chants using a sound system on the back of a pick up truck which was leading protestors through Lewiston and Auburn on Friday evening in support of Black Lives Matters. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Travis Verrill and Jason Gordon received viral video fame when an anti-racist message they recorded received two million views in under five days. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Black Lives Matters protestor in Bethel on Tuesday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Rene Varney, 4, signals for her mother, Morgan Lepak, to be quiet and not spook the fish while fishing on the Androscoggin River in Turner on June 9, 2020. The outing was Varney's first time fishing. "We thought we would try the experience and see how she likes it," Lepak said about her daughter. "It would help if we could catch some fish." Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Hoss Holbrook plows his field along the Holbrook Road in Auburn on June 8, 2020. Holbrook said that he is getting the field ready to plant sunflowers. "They make the wife happy," Holbrook said about the large flowers. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Lisbon High School senior, Aubrey Huntington, takes a selfie as she patiently waits in the family vehicle in the parking lot of the high school Sunday morning as seniors and a few guests waited to be called into the gym in small groups to receive their diplomas. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Edward Little High School senior, Haley Collins, listens to speakers during Saturday night's graduation exercises at The Auburn-Lewiston Airport on June 6, 2020. She is joined by her sister, Serenity Lachapelle, right, and her cousin Brodie Gallant, sitting on their grandmother's lap. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal