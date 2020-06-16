LEWISTON — United Way of Androscoggin County has announced that seven nonprofit agencies are receiving $79,384 in funding through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). Organizations received funding to help individuals and families in need of food, housing and utility assistance. Many families in Androscoggin County rely on these services to help alleviate the stress of managing necessary expenses while experiencing crisis situations.

“We are helping to connect families and individuals in need of a hot meal, rent and mortgage assistance and keeping utilities on,” said Joleen Bedard, United Way of Androscoggin County executive director. Bedard stated that there were two funding streams, Phase 37 and Phase 37 CARES directly related to the COVID-19 crises.

Individuals can access help from the following organizations: Community Concepts, New Beginnings, Rural Community Action Ministry (RCAM), Safe Voices, St. Martin de Porres, St. Mary’s Nutrition Center and Trinity Jubilee Center.

A local board comprised of local government, nonprofit organizations and United Way of Androscoggin County determined how the funds awarded were distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in Androscoggin County.

To learn more about United Way of Androscoggin County, visit www.unitedwayandro.org.

