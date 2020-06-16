Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association meeting

SABATTUS — The Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association annual meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the Sabattus Town Office. All trustees and the public are encouraged to attend. Elections for new positions will be held.

Cemetery association to meet

WEST PARIS — The Finnish Cemetery Association meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Finnish Heritage Society building, 8 Maple St., West Paris. Reports will be given and election of officers held.

All persons having connection with the cemetery are urged to attend. Anyone interested in joining the association are welcome to attend.

« Previous

Next »