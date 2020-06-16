- Frank K. Lever, 54, Farmington, terrorizing, June 9 in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Lisa E. Miniutti, 46, Wilton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 9 in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Gregory C. Lundgren, 56, Rangeley Plantation, domestic violence assault, June 10 in Rangeley Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joseph H. Mann, 22, Farmington, domestic violence criminal mischief, June 10 in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Eileen J. Werner, 72, Industry, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, June 11 in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Audria S. Nickerson, 30, Strong, violation condition of release, fugitive from justice, June 12 in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Eileen J. Werner, 72, Industry, violation condition of release, June 13 in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Patrick E. Catherwood, 39, Jay, domestic violence assault, June 13 in Jay, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Codi J. Reynolds, 22, Charleston, two warrants burglary, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer-priors, two warrants criminal mischief, probation hold, June 15 in Warren, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Alexis-Kailie B. Casey-Haislip, 19, Dixfield, operating without a license, June 15 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
