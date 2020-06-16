TURNER — Leavitt Area High School graduated 113 seniors Saturday afternoon in a ceremony held in the campus parking lot.

Project Graduation parents decorated the road leading up to the site with balloons and graduation signs, according to Principal Eben Shaw.

“Students and their families remained in their cars, except for when students came up to the stage to receive their diplomas,” he said.

Speakers included valedictorian Everet Varney, salutatorian Stacia Richard, Madelyn Springer with the honor oration and Adreanna Michaud with the honor essay.

“The Class of 2020 has certainly experienced a spring to remember,” Shaw said. “This group has handled everything thrown at them with a great deal of confidence and a positive outlook. After having survived the trials of the last several months, I believe they are well prepared to handle whatever comes their way in the future.”

