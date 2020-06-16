100 Years Ago: 1920

Daylight saving, appropriations for the Canal bridge, the fire station addition, a new generator for the lighting plant and the formation of a water district will be referred to the people of Lewiston at the same time they vote in the state primaries. Such was the decision of the special meeting of the council held Friday evening. The health report of Dr. Dumont was accepted and health ordinances recommended by him were given a second reading.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A former Auburn resident will be awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering over the weekend from Northeastern University, Boston, Mass. Receiving the degree in Sunday ceremonies at Boston Garden will be Wayne H.Castner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Castner, 1350 Turner St., Auburn. Castner is employed as a sales representative in the marketing department of the Electronics Division of General Electric, at West Lynn, Mass. Castner and his wife, and their two daughters reside at Salem, Mass.

25 Years Ago: 1995

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center will offer a class this summer called “Danskinectic’s Spirit in Motion” a combination of dance, yoga and exercise. Teaching the class will be Laurie Magoon, counselor at St. Mary’s who has been certified by the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health. The class is designed to teach participants how to have a deep sense of inner fullness and freedom by dancing, moving and “speaking” with their bodies It aims to be a safe environment for people to explore, and reveal their spirit while toning muscles and building flexibility.

