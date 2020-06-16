RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has partnered with Sarge’s Pub & Grub to provide space for a community garden on Main Street on the same lot as the Main Street Bike Course.

Community members are invited to try their hand at gardening with a free plot. “We hope that this will give families an opportunity to get their hands dirty, learn something new together and grow food or flowers,” said Program Manager Amanda Laliberte, “Along with bringing our community together, we hope to create an area that will attract butterflies, bees and birds.”

The project is possible because of the help of the community. The land for the community garden has been donated by Sarge’s Pub and Grub. Due North Property Services donated the clean-up of the lot and tilling the garden. Bird feeders have been built and donated by Ken White and Mark Garner. The work behind the project will be volunteer coordinated throughout the summer. Lead volunteer Bunny Fazekas and husband, Joe, have donated the use of their greenhouse.

Donations of enriched soil, vegetable seedlings, flower bulbs and a rain barrel are being sought.

For more information on how to get involved, call Bunny Fazekas at 207-864-9142.

