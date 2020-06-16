DEERFIELD, N.H. – Fleurette Pearl Chicoine Dumont died Wednesday June 10, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1932, in Auburn, Maine, to Arthur J. and Lydia Marie (Ouellette) Chicoine. She was the youngest of six, two brothers: Lionel and Rene and three sisters: Yvette (Roy), Pauline (Morin), and Lorraine Chicoine all of Lewiston/Auburn. They, along with her parents have predeceased her. She was the wife of the late Normand R. Dumont, marrying on October 7, 1950. They had six beautiful children whom they were very proud of: Steven, Ronald, Renee (Boutwell), Duane, Karen (Korizis), and Kim (Dumont). They have 17 grandchildren: Jeanne, Sasha, Kelsa, and Kyle Phaneuf, Colby and Tyler Boutwell, Seth and Matthew Dumont, Christopher, Joseph, and Dillon Douglass, Ethan Dumont and Jessica Gagne, Marc, Michael and Georgette Korizis, Jordan Schieferdecker and 21 great-grandchildren: Boston Homer, Spencer and Cameron Cate, Dylan Dumont, Lena, Evelyn, Hannah Douglass, Eveah and Ella Douglass, Brooklyn York, Sean and Mason Adler, Michael and Jace Anderson, Braydon and Lucas Matewski, George Boutwell, Marik Phaneuf, Logan Dumont, Andrew Korizis, and Marc Korizis.She attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High in 1949 and later joined the Beta Sigma Phi sorority with her niece Sheila Woodard. While growing up she was known for her beautiful singing voice and wonderful dancing ability. Later as a mother she was President of the K of C auxiliary and a card party co-chairperson for the PTA of Sacred Heart. She went to the Muskie Governor’s Ball where she danced with Gary Merrill as her husband had the honor to dance with Betty Davis, two well-known actors/actresses. She and her husband were invited to the Presidential Ball in Washington, DC during John F Kennedy’s administration.She lived in Auburn for many years until her husband transferred his workplace to Plaistow, New Hampshire. Upon his retirement and hers as a Day Care Provider, they moved to Greensboro, North Carolina until missing family and returning to Lewiston.She was a longtime owner/operator of Dumont’s Licensed Day Care from 1972-1993 while in Plaistow, New Hampshire where she worked with her sister, Lorraine. She was a full time caregiver of her mother along with her sister Lorraine whom both lived with her for over 35 years.Her favorite hobby was traveling where she and her husband went throughout the US and Canada including Hawaii as well as St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, France, Italy, and Venice.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Fleurette’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisitation will be on Saturday June 20 from 1-4 p.m., at Fortin/Lewiston. She will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, Maine 04240 (207) 784-4584. In lieu of flowers family members are asking for a donation to theAlzheimer’s Assoc.225 N. Michigan Ave.Floor 17Chicago, Il 60601

