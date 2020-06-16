DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m always looking for natural ways to be rid of garden pests. For instance, black pepper and cayenne pepper sprinkled on the plant’s leaves works. And I know slugs hate lime or anything gritty. Shallow platters containing beer also work to deter slugs, but I need more answers.

— No name, Jay

ANSWER: There are so many great books on this subject that you can borrow from your local library. One that I have is “Lois Burpee’s Garden Companion and Cookbook.” It contains many old-fashioned, tried-and-true remedies.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Service is another great resource which I have used time and time again. The website is extension.umaine.edu. The county offices will reopen June 30, but staff members are working remotely now. You can reach them at 353-5550 or [email protected] (Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties); 778-4650 or [email protected] (Franklin County); and 743-6329 or [email protected] (Oxford County) . They really have a wealth of information and are wonderful to deal with!

While we’re talking about the virtues of the Cooperative Extension Service, I want to add that they have an upcoming free Zoom webinar about ticks. It takes place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 25 and features Griffin Dill, the manager of the state’s tick lab within the Diagnostic and Testing Laboratory. He coordinates the Integrated Tick Management Program, including the tick identification and tick-borne disease testing services, and Beatrice Szantyr, MD, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine and medical adviser for MaineLyme.

To register, go to https://extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/ticks-in-maine/. I have had more run-ins with ticks this year than in any other year so I hope to get some helpful information out of this. This looks really interesting and I need all the help I can get.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there any way to recycle styrofoam packing peanuts? We have several bags of them and hate to send them to the landfill.

— Barbara, Lewiston

ANSWER: Gosh, I hate those things. The styrofoam peanuts should be outlawed, but packing peanuts are not created equally. You can test them by dropping a couple in water to see if they dissolve. If so, they are made from starchy plant materials and you can compost them. If not, they are made from a petroleum base and would take years and years to break down.

I suggest you call your local shipping/packing store, such as UPS or FedEx, and ask if they can use them. Another idea is to turn them into art. There are all kinds of DIY ideas listed on Pinterest and other crafty sites. The Share Center in Auburn may be interested in taking them off your hands. This is a nonprofit that collects supplies to be used in schools, child care centers and more. The number to call is 333-6671.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw that another reader was looking for Rexall calendars back in 2008. I’d like to have her call me at 580-251-0015.

— Susan, no town

ANSWER: On Dec. 18, 2008, Barbara from Farmington asked about these calendars. Barbara, I hope you’re still out there in Sun Spots Land and will give Susan a call.

