Since stay-at-home orders and COVID became an issue, people have become really interested in vegetable gardening. Similar to World War I and II, Americans are growing victory gardens, a.k.a. war gardens.

And, with a predicted shortage of vegetables at various supermarkets, an increasing number of residents are digging in the soil and preparing garden plots.

Deborah Richmond of Pleasant River Farms in Bethel regularly assembles a few volunteers at the Rumford Community Garden at Hosmer Field to prepare and plant the personal plots down near the confluence of the Swift and Androscoggin River. She has been planting there for many years and credits success in the project to a dedicated crew of volunteers.

Richmond and her crew shared several gardening tasks, from removing the heat and moisture inclusion barrier tarps to spreading 8 cubic yards of organic compost to rototilling, to planting and watering leeks.

On a working day, you may see someone you know from the River Valley digging in the soil. You may spot Bob Withrow of Weld, carrying water over from the river to water onions, or Maureen Sheldon from Rumford and Bonnie Marrion of Peru covering planted rows to keep the bugs off from newly planted vegetables. On another gardening plot, you may find Larry Hodges of Dixfield rototilling soil, getting it ready for seeds to be planted.

“Gardening is still one of my favorite pastimes,” Hodges said.

Richmond adds, “We provide a lot of vegetables to the local food banks to feed those less fortunate.”

With so many people expanding their garden plot, or trying their hand at gardening for the first time, the recent upsurge in demand and implementation of COVID-19 preventative measures at their facilities, has caused shipping delays on orders placed with longtime gardening supply source Johnny’s Selected Seeds in Winslow.

Joshua D’Errico, marketing coordinator for Johnny’s Selected Seeds in Winslow, said, “Visitors to our website jumped 250% since March 13. Ninety percent of the increase in orders was from home gardeners. About half of these orders were first-time Johnny’s customers.

“The first-time customers seemed to be new to growing as well, with lots of questions about how to grow their vegetables and what to choose. We have also seen a significant increase in visits to the Growing Library on the Johnny’s website,” D’Errico said.

Seth Carey of Rumford has been a home gardener for about 35 years, but intends to plant a far larger amount of vegetables this year than in any previous season. His favorite plant to grow, he said, because of its versatility is kale, but he really loves to eat fresh lettuce. Yes organic. Best advice is not to plant too early and slowly.

“It’s not as easy as people think,” he said.

Daniel Rennie of Waterford is also an experienced gardener, having sewn seed for at least 15 years, but has not planted anything extra this year because of expected supermarket shortages. Rennie has several favorite crops, but loves lettuce because of the many varieties available.

“Differences in color, texture, shape and taste make for the best summer salads,” he sid.

Typically he grows an abundance that he sells, barters, or just gives away to neighbors. Dry beans are another favorite, because of the multitude of types, some of which are in danger of disappearing, because they are not being actively grown anymore.

“I like to grow heirloom species for this reason,” Rennie said. “They are delicious and help hold onto history.

“My current garden spot is fairly new,” he said. “I had 15 yards of loam delivered which I apportioned in rows right on the front lawn. I would much rather be growing food and flowers than grass.”

He said, “I suppose some of the best advice is to grow what you like to eat. If you don’t like cauliflower, well for goodness sakes, don’t grow it!”

Also, “Bees are our most important allies in growing food and they are being wiped out by pesticides,” Rennie said.

Looking around this summer, people may see previously barren soil sprouting some of their vegetable favorites.

Carey reminds, “You will fail at first but keep learning and trying and it will be rewarding.”

« Previous

filed under: