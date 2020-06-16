AUBURN — Auburn Public Library’s Teen Summer Library Program, “Once Upon A Time, Fantasies and Fairy Tales” will begin on Monday, June 22, and will continue through Sept. 1. The virtual program is for teens entering grades seven to 12.

Registration is requested by calling the reference desk or emailing Donna Wallace. Activity sheets are available for download from the APL website, auburnpubliclibrary.org/teen-space/, via email or teens can schedule a time to pick up a copy.

The APL Teen Space has partnered with the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Teens will complete activities as outlined on the sheet and earn points toward items to be donated to the GAHS at the end of the summer. Activities include reading various genres and completing different activities, such as performing an act of kindness, visiting a local or state park or taking nature photos.

Each book read or activity completed is worth five points. Once teens have reached a point level, 25, 50, 75 or 100, they return the sheet to the library. For every 25 points, an item will be purchased for GAHS. Teens who complete all listed activities for 100 points will also receive a free book and a gift certificate for frozen yogurt. Completed activity sheets may be emailed to [email protected]ubliclibrary.org, or dropped off at the library.

In addition to the activities listed on the sheet, there will be a book talk or recommendation prerecorded and posted by 4 p.m. every Tuesday to the Facebook and/or Instagram pages, aplteenspace. On Thursdays, teeens will share a weekly activity. Some will be prerecorded and some will be live via Facebook and may include kits to be picked up in advance. Keep in touch via the website, Facebook and Instagram for more details.

The Pizza & Pages Book Club is returning. Teens will read and discuss “The Princess Bride” by William Goldman. Those interested in joining the club should contact Wallace to sign up and arrange a time to pick up a book. The introductory meeting will be on Wednesday, June 24, and the final discussion will take place on Aug. 19. The club will meet on select Mondays for reading and at 4 p.m. every Wednesday for a discussion via Google Meet.

Teens must have an email address to participate (does not need to be gmail) and should be available to contribute to at least four of the discussions. When it is safe to do so, club members will celebrate with a pizza party.

For more information, visit auburnpubliclibrary.org/teen-space/, call the reference desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email [email protected] and follow aplteenspace on Instagram and Facebook for book recommendations and information about the Thursday activities.

