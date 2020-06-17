DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center is excited to team up with a variety of businesses to bring COVID-19 safe free kids camp classes this summer. Camp classes will be provided via Zoom, lasting approximately an hour, and will be run on the same day and time for a series of three weeks. Camp classes will include fun projects and a kids camp kit with materials for the class to be picked up curbside.

Rocket Rampage-Kids Zoom Camp Class from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, July 2, 9 and 16.

This intro camp sparks the interest in rockets and is ideal for children in grades three to six. Rocket Rampage is a camp the whole family can participate in. Classes will build on knowledge learned from the prior sessions. Classes include a weekly experiment and opportunities to interact with each other as they test their creations. Each Kids Zoom Camp includes a camp kit with all materials needed for that week’s class. Taught by award-winning STEM outreach instructor Tim Dominick.

Kids camp kits will be available for curbside pickup at Denmark Arts Center between noon and 4 p.m. on consecutive Mondays, June 29, July 6 and 13. Sign up before Sunday, June 28, and a Zoom registration code will be sen via email. There are 20 slots available.

Dominick is a staff engineer at Northrop Grumman Defense Systems in Elkton, Maryland. He began working for Northrop Grumman in June of 2004 and has served as a leading expert on multiple programs in the areas of high-temperature materials and thermal analysis, including being the lead analyst for NASA’s Orion Launch Abort System Attitude Control Motor.

Reverse Parade in Denmark at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4.

A Reverse Parade where stationary floats will be set up from Bicentennial Park to the public library. Cars will line up on the Denmark Road and drive by floats to view the parade.

Sip n’ Paint Online Workshop, Splash of Color, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, for age 14+.

These days a Sip and Paint is perfect because it can be done remotely. The Wednesday workshop will feature a step-by-step instructed, locally inspired, landscape painting under the direction of local artist Olivia Benish. No is experience required and all the supplies are provided for the Zoom workshop on learning acrylic painting basics. Finish the workshop with a painting.

Art supply kits will be available for pick-up at the Denmark Arts Center between noon to 4 p.m. Monday, July 6. Sign up by July 5 and a Zoom registration code will be sent via email.

Benish is a local artist and art teacher at the Molly Ockett School. Her artwork is reflective of nature in both the literal and abstract sense shown in acrylic painting on gold leaf, pen and ink drawing, mixed media collage and photography. Equines and canines are the subject of many of her paintings and drawings and this love has influenced the creation of her brand, The Pony & The Pooch, which is comprised of high end stationary on recycled brown kraft paper.

Virtual Art Opening of BugShow Saturday, July 11.

Showcasing work by Melanie Angevine, Susan Sidwell and Stephen Pullan IV. June BugShow features media ranging from paper-cutting, photography, to mixed media. The purpose of the exhibition is to recognize the art and artistry of bugs. It has long been recognized and documented that insects are the most diverse group of organisms. In the world, some 900,000 different kinds of living insects are known.

Visit the gallery online or schedule an appointment for in-person viewing and artwork purchases at 207-256-2510.

Dinner Time Kids Zoom Camp Class at 4 p.m. Wednesdays, July 15, 22 and 29.

The cooking camp will help families create dinner each Wednesday night and is great for children in grades three to six. Each Kids Zoom Camp includes a camp kit with all the ingredients needed for that week’s recipes, enough for a family of four. Be prepared bring a cooler. Taught by cook Keli Ryan of Spice & Grain.

Kids camp kits will be available for curbside pick-up at Denmark Arts Center between noon and 4 p.m. Mondays, July 13, 20 and 27. Sign up before Monday, June 29, and a Zoom registration code will be sent via email. There are 20 slots available.

Visit Denmark Arts Center calendar at www.DenmarkArts.org/events, email [email protected] or call the box office at 207-452-2412. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. DAC is at 50 West Main St. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: