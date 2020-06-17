MEXICO — Peru Selectman Raquel Welch was named Mexico town manager Tuesday by a 5-0 vote of the Board of Selectmen, chairman Richard Philbrick said.

She begins her duties July 1 under a one-year contract that will pay her $55,000 and includes a one-week vacation.

Her father, the late Robert C. Welch, served as Rumford town manager for more than 12 years.

“I have been brought up in town government and look forward to being part of the team in the town of Mexico,” Welch said. “The River Valley has always been my home and I look forward to giving back to the community!”

Philbrick said Welch was one of four candidates interviewed for the position.

He said there will not be an issue if she wishes to continue as a selectman for Peru. “As long as she does her job and is at our meetings, then we don’t have an issue,” he said.

Welch has been a selectmen the past four years and chairman for three of them. She said she will maintain her seat there.

“I have learned a lot from everyone on the board, past and present,” she said.

Welch has an associate degree in business administration, a bachelor’s degree in humanities and a master’s degree in education.

She succeeds Jack Gaudet, who has served for three and a half years and announced his resignation in late April. He said he and his wife plan to travel to Germany to see their daughter who is attending college there, and to visit their grandchildren.

Philbrick said Gaudet is willing to assist Welch with the transition.

