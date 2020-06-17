LEWISTON – Billie Jo (Harriman) Stone, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1971, to William and Donna (Ramsdell) Harriman in New Hampshire. She spent the first half of her childhood years living in Milton, N.H., before moving to North Berwick, Maine, in her early teenage years. She attended Noble High School and was originally a part of the class of 1990, but ended up receiving her GED in 1997. She worked at Vishay Sprague from mid 1990s until 2002, when she entered the CNA field and worked for several years until she chose to stay home with her two children. She married her soulmate, William Stone, in October of 1999. Billie Jo enjoyed cooking, gardening and loved learning how to craft new gifts to give to others. Her biggest enjoyment was later on, when she had her three granddaughters to love and enjoy. Her leaving us too soon has left a unfillable void in our lives. She was predeceased by her father in 1981 and her mother in 2004.She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, William Stone of Lewiston, daughter, Bethany and husband Kenneth Harrigan, of Lewiston, daughter, Marissa of Lewiston, brother, Robert and wife Lois Harriman of Prospect Park, New Jersey, brother, Richard and wife Peggy Harriman of West Newfield; three granddaughters: Natalie, Whynter, and Willow-Rebecca Johnson, all of Lewiston, father of her grandchildren, Jerold Johnson, who was still extremely close with her, of Lewiston, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends and adopted family all over, some who considered her “Mama B.J.”Her family will be hosting a celebration of life for Billie Jo on Saturday, June 27, at their home, 19 King Avenue, in Lewiston. It will start at 2 p.m. and will go through the afternoon for people to come freely, and will end at dusk with a bonfire in Billie Jo’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

« Previous