CRAWFORD – Jay Raymond Beaudoin, 56, of Crawford, Maine, passed away June 13, 2020, at his home on Love Lake. He was born January 31, 1964, the son of Diana (Moore) Beaudoin and Raymond Beaudoin.He graduated from Lisbon High School class of 1982 and went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Machias in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies. Jay pledged Kappa Mu Alpha in the fall of 1982 where he made many lifelong brothers, sisters and friends. It was in college that he met his soulmate, Dixie, who he fondly called, old sea hag.Jay had a long career as an Environmental Superintendent/Lab Director at Woodland Pulp, LLC. He especially enjoyed his work as a wetland scientist and professional botanist. He earned many recognitions for his environmental accomplishments and was very well respected in his field.Jay was extremely talented and held many interests. He enjoyed identifying plants, collecting, gardening, fishing, boating, hunting, four wheeling, writing and anything in nature. He had a superb mind and his intellectual depth was amazing to anyone who knew him. He was a talented carpenter and electrician who rebuilt three homes. Jay could accomplish anything to which he put his mind.No matter where Jay went he could find plants to examine and identify. From memory he would share the Latin name and medicinal value.If Jay loved you he would tease you and if you were really lucky you got a special nickname. He will be long remembered for his goolash, corned beef hash breakfasts and his “special license” from Governor Baldacci. Jay loved anything related to the military and especially war movies. He had several special dogs: Baby, Daisy, George Washington and Bella.Jay will be greatly missed by his daughter, Caylin and partner Shane Cline; sons, Jay II and Benjamin (Benji); twin grandchildren Leighton Jayde and Ryker. Jay is survived by his mother, Diana; father, Ray and wife Jane; Aunt Lorraine and Uncle Bob Poirier, sisters ShellyRae and husband Arthur Kesaris, Jessica and husband Brian Wagner; his special great uncle, Joe Fillion; nephews Nicholas, Owen, Mason, Wesley, Jeremy and Paden; nieces Alexa and “MandaShaena”; special in-laws, Vera and John Martin and Terrilyn Bassett, numerous cousins, friends and KMA brothers. He is predeceased by his beloved grandparents Edith and Florian (Shorty) Moore and Uncle Gerald (Jerry) Moore.Condolences and fond memories of Jay may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com Visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Friday June 19, 2020, from 10-12 p.m., with words of remembrance at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m., at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Lisbon. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you buy a scratch off ticket andthink of Jay.

