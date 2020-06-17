NORTH JAY – Methelyn Ross Hanscom, 93, of North Jay passed away at the Sandy River Center in Farmington, June 10, 2020.She was born June 13, 1926, in Rangeley, the daughter of Hayden and Vesta (Nile) Ross. She attended Rangeley Schools. On March 2, 1945, she married Joseph B Hanscom Jr. in Rangeley. They made their home in North Jay, for 62 years.She was a member of the the Knights of Pythia’s Auxiliary and the Jay Fire Department Auxiliary. She volunteered at the observation tower in North Jay in the 1950’s, and was a Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Leader and a member of the Ladies Farm Bureau. She worked at the Livermore Falls Shoe Factory for many years and made many friends while she was there. She loved doing crafts and baking and was known for her scrumptious biscuits and her desserts and all the pies for the holidays. She was always very active and loved gardening, fishing and their camp at Rangeley.For the last several years she was at Sandy River Nursing Home where she enjoyed doing crafts and puzzles with the residents and staff members. She always tried to make sure the residents were attending the activities and also greeted all the new residents and made them feel welcomed.The family would like to thank the staff at Sandy River Nursing Home for treating her like family and giving her all the best care, even during her last moments.She is survived by her two children; Annette Conant and her husband, Paul of North Jay; and son, Michael Hanscom and his wife, Linda of Westbrook; three grand children, Becky Rider and her husband, William of Jay; Derek Hanscom and his wife, Ashley of Gorham and Courtney Carmichael and her husband, Justin of Gorham. Nine great grandchildren; Dylan, Devlen, Austin, Kailey, Annabelle, Lincoln, Isaiah, Natalie and Jaxon and one great-great grandchild: Dylan Jr. She was predeceased by her husband on March 20, 2007. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Birchland Cemetery in North Jay at a later date. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at http://www.wilesrc.com

