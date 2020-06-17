RUMFORD – Norma Taylor Hodsdon, 85, of Rumford Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 1, 2020, at Rumford Community Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1935, to Maurice and Marjorie Taylor in Laconia, N.H., and graduated from Laconia High School in 1953.Growing up at Headlands Dairy, Norma learned the value of hard work, natural beauty, and respect by milking Guernsey cows, extensive farm chores, and driving the milk route. She loved family trips to Campton, all the wonders of farm life, and riding bareback on Beauty, the pony she won in 4-H, “I have seen God and been closest to Him in a pasture, a garden, and on a mountain.”The miracle of birth and life was a lifelong passion for Norma. Whether it was a baby to love, a calf, or a tomato seed germinating, it held special excitement and hope. Her 4-H participation led to winning trips to Camp Miniwanca and the National 4-H Club Congress, and later becoming a Cheshire County 4-H Club Agent. She completed her Home Economics Degree at UNH in 1957.Marrying George Byam in 1959, their family moved from Chichester, N.H., to Burgess Hill, then settled in Rumford Point, Maine. Her passion for faith, farming, family, and friends continued as her family grew to six children. Norma was not only a dedicated wife and mother, but a supportive neighbor, a confidant, quiet cheerleader, and second mom to many. She was well known for her vegetable gardens, pecan rolls, pies, and home-cooked meals. As her family expanded to include grandchildren and in-laws, her interest and pride in the lives of each one grew. Whether as a CCD teacher or a volunteer fire truck operator, she approached each challenge with determination, faith, and integrity.Gardening and farmer’s markets filled Norma’s life in Hanover with her husband, Frank Withers. Their time together was cut short, and she married Keith Hodsdon, a fellow farmer from the market, in 1998. After raising Registered Hereford cattle, producing maple syrup, and growing vegetables in W. Bethel, she and Keith retired to Dover-Foxcroft. There, they enjoyed bluegrass shows, fairs, maple sugaring, trips to camp, and family gatherings.Later, Mom moved to her little house in Rumford Point. After a miraculous heart surgery recovery, she was known for her cheesecakes and continued to pour into the lives of her ever-growing family, beloved nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Her strength, love, patience, and compassion touched the lives of her special caregivers and all those blessed to know her.She is survived by her children: Robyn and Percy McInnis, Susan and Louis Dickson, Timothy and Patricia (Lemieux) Byam, Benjamin and Samantha Byam, Barbara and Scott Raymond, and Jen Mains. Grandchildren: Mandy and AC Chantasiri, Michelle and Clint Myers, Steven and Stacy Byam, Kimberly and Marc Marrone, Jonah, Julien, and Melina Byam, Joshua and Kayla, Jeremy, Victoria, Nathaniel, and Josiah Raymond, Jamie Sargent and Jessicca Mains, Great Grandchildren: Lucas, Noah, Elijah, Caleb, and Grace Chantasiri, Moby and Ollie Myers, Mackayla and Mackenzie Byam, Anthony, John, Paul, and Joseph Marrone, and James Dennison. Norma was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Elois Hurd and Connie and Dave Walters, husband, Frank Withers, and husband, Keith Hodsdon, daughter-in-law, Patricia Byam, niece, Peggy Hurd and nephew, Keith Walters.A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Donations already made in Norma’s honor will provide welcoming church steeple lights. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Donations may be made to the Rumford Point Congregational Church Maintenance FundP.O. Box 38Hanover, Maine 04237

