PORTLAND — A recipe challenge, sponsored by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry, will provide an opportunity for all Mainers to put their recipes and cooking knowledge to the test while helping local parish food ministries in the process.

The St. Hildegard Food Pantry Recipe Challenge will be held from June 17 to Aug. 15 and with the theme of “A Maine staple: the potato.”

The recipe can be for any main dish or side dish, but all of the ingredients must be items that can be found on a regular basis at a local community food pantry, and all recipes must contain the potato as one of the ingredients. Recipes will be judged on nutritional value and ease of cooking.

The winning recipes will receive a cash donation to the entrants’ parishes to support the food pantry, soup kitchen or other food-based ministry connected to the parish. The winners will be announced on Sept. 17, which is the Feast Day of St. Hildegard, who is known for developing a nutritional philosophy centered on the healing properties of food.

To enter, email recipes to [email protected] with “Recipe Contest” in the subject line or mail to Recipe Contest, Catholic Charities Maine, P.O. Box 10660, Portland, ME 04104. An electronic version of all of the recipes submitted will be made available for all parish food pantries and soup kitchens to use for those they serve.

For more information about Parish Social Ministry or the contest, call 207-523-1161 or visit www.ccmaine.org/parish-social-ministry.

