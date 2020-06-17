It wasn’t quite the post position trainer Barclay Tagg wanted for Tiz the Law. Still, it wasn’t far off for the colt who on Wednesday was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.

Tagg was hoping the Florida Derby winner would land anywhere between spots 5 to 7 in the starting gate for Saturday’s beginning of the reconfigured Triple Crown series. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field and will be ridden by Manny Franco.

“It could have been worse,” Tagg said from behind a mask worn to protect against the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the Triple Crown and pretty much every other sporting event this spring and summer. “He likes this track, so I’m glad to be back on it.”

Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. It will be run at 1 1/8 miles – shorter than its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles – without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York.

“It’s going to be a far different scene for sure,” trainer Todd Pletcher, who has two entries, said this week. “It’s sad in some ways, but we’re grateful we’re getting an opportunity to run.”

The starting gate will be positioned in the far corner of the sprawling track with the horses looking at a run down the backside rather than breaking from in front of the grandstand when the race is 1 1/2 miles.

SOCCER

BRAZIL: Brazilian soccer will make a partial return on Thursday after a three-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic despite protests from sports executives who think it is too risky to start playing.

The governing body of soccer in Rio de Janeiro announced Wednesday that Flamengo and Bangu will play in an empty Maracanã Stadium in the local league. Local giant Vasco da Gama will host Macaé at São Januário Stadium on Sunday.

The return is a victory for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Flamengo, who have teamed up to lobby for the return of soccer. Rodolfo Landim, the president of the club, was in the capital Brasilia with the president when Rio’s soccer body announced the fixtures.

More than 45,000 people have died because of the virus in Brazil, and health specialists say the peak of the crisis is yet to come in August. In Rio state, where 16 million people live, more than 8,000 people have died of COVID-19 so far. There is no date for the beginning of the Brazilian championship, which was scheduled to start in May. Clubs in other state leagues are only contemplating a return in July if health authorities agree.

TRACK AND FIELD

TRIAL: French prosecutors on Wednesday requested a four-year jail term and a fine of $562,000 for Lamine Diack, the former IAAF president standing trial for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.

Prosecutors say that Diack, an 87-year-old Senegalese who led track and field’s governing body for nearly 16 years, directly or indirectly solicited $3.9 million from athletes suspected by the IAAF of doping.

The athletes allegedly paid to have their names cleared in order to continue competing.

“The IAAF tripped on the hurdle of corruption,” prosecutor Arnaud de Laguiche said Wednesday on the hearing’s penultimate day. “(People like) Diack live like little emperors, they have their little courts and people court them.”

The Paris court has considered allegations that top athletes paid millions of dollars in illicit payoffs to corrupt administrators led by Diack – once among the most influential leaders in Olympic sports.

