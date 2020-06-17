A man from Raymond was killed Wednesday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a large dump truck on Route 100 in Falmouth. It was the second fatality involving a motorcyclist within 24 hours.

Joseph Goodwin, 45, of Raymond was identified as the victim of the crash in a news release issued Wednesday by Falmouth police.

The section of Route 100 between Mountain and Hurricane roads in Falmouth was closed to traffic for about four hours after the crash at 9 a.m., police said. Goodwin died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Falmouth police and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicles Unit are investigating the cause of the crash, along with an accident reconstruction team from the Westbrook Police Department.

The owner of a Bangor tattoo and piercing business was killed Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Wilson Street in Brewer, The Associated Press reported.

Edwin Sheffer, 47, of Holden died before paramedics and officers arrived, Brewer police said. Sheffer owned Diversified Ink Tattoo.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you today the passing of Ed Sheffer. It goes without saying how tragic and shocking this is for all of us. We hope that you have patience with us as we grieve the loss of our leader, mentor and friend,” Diversified Ink staff wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Sheffer began tattooing at the age of 18 and founded founded Diversified Ink in 2000. He worked at tattoo studios in Limington, Portland and Brewer before opening Diversified Ink in Bangor, according to a profile posted on his studio’s website.

« Previous

filed under: