Two York County men have been charged with stealing two golf carts, each valued at $7,000, from the Salmon Falls Country Club in Hollis, Maine State Police said Wednesday.

Seth Lavoie, 27, of Saco was charged with felony theft and violating conditions of release, and 34-year-old Nicholas Berthiaume of Dayton was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property.

The golf carts were reported stolen on June 9 and June 16. State police located one of the carts Wednesday at a home in Dayton and the second cart at a home in Hollis. Both men are scheduled to appear Oct. 30 in York County Superior Court.

