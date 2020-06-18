To the Editor:

To our Oxford Hills Community:

The Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main Street in Norway, has made the decision to not host our annual yard sale on the fourth Saturday in August this year. This was a tough decision for us, but if you have ever attended our yard sale of the past 19 years, you know it would be very difficult to keep everyone safe and social distancing 6 feet apart. We have appreciated your support over the years of this major fundraiser for our church. The funds have allowed us to meet our expenses and support the various missions of the church.

There is some good news though! We are in the process of planning on re-opening the thrift shop and hosting some mini “yard sales” in the church. This will allow us to limit the amount of people at any one time and to keep people safe by requiring masks and offering gloves while people shop. We hope that you will come and check out these sales and our thrift shop once we open and will understand our requirements that will keep you and other shoppers safe and our congregation as well. We hope to be able to open soon and encourage you to watch for our signs and notices on our website and FaceBook page announcing these sales. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Pam Davison

Moderator

Second Congregational Church

Norway

