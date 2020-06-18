Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry reopens

OXFORD — The Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry at the Oxford Municipal Building, 85 Pleasant St., which has been closed due to the pandemic, is now open. New hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday, operating on a drive-through basis. There are no eligibility requirements and there is no need to sign up in advance. Drive up and pop the trunk or someone will place the food on the back seat.

Waterford author to address historical society

HEBRON — Robert Spenser of Waterford will return to the Hebron Historical Society to talk on his newest historical novel, “Prospects,” on Tuesday, June 23. His novel evolves with a backdrop of the Maine mining scene in the 19th century with characters attempting to reap the riches of surrounding towns’ gem mining potential.

Spencer’s talk will follow the 7 p.m. annual meeting at the fire station meeting hall, 4 Burnham Road. The public is invited. Refreshments will be available along with the author’s books for sale.

Face masks and social distancing rules will be in effect during the meeting.

« Previous

Next »