To the Editor:
Congratulations to the organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally on June 9. It clearly filled a widely felt need in the community. It was good to see so many friends and neighbors there.
Who were the men at the Veteran’s Memorial who seemed to feel so threatened? Do they recognize that the oath we took to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic is the foundation of peaceful protests that call for equality, justice and a more perfect union?
Why would those who claim to represent citizens who took that oath, not support commitment to ensure equal opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
Lucy Abbott
Bethel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills COVID-19 curve remains low
-
Advertiser Democrat
Buckfield seniors honored at outdoor graduation ceremony
-
Advertiser Democrat
Guy E. Rowe teachers wave goodbye to the school year
-
Advertiser Democrat
OHMS grads get their moment in the sun
-
Advertiser Democrat
OHMS grads get their moment in the sun