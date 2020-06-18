To the Editor:

Congratulations to the organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally on June 9. It clearly filled a widely felt need in the community. It was good to see so many friends and neighbors there.

Who were the men at the Veteran’s Memorial who seemed to feel so threatened? Do they recognize that the oath we took to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic is the foundation of peaceful protests that call for equality, justice and a more perfect union?

Why would those who claim to represent citizens who took that oath, not support commitment to ensure equal opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?

Lucy Abbott

Bethel

« Previous

Next »

filed under: