Henry is a pure, unadulterated Walker Hound. There is no mistaking this when you hear his soulful bay.

Like any other hound Henry requires patient, consistent training and plenty of daily exercise. There is one secret to successful training with Henry. He responds well to certain treats. The secret isn’t a dog treat. It’s any kind of human cracker.

Henry will require some kind of outlet for his considerable energy. This doesn’t necessarily have to be hunting, but it should provide him with plenty of physical and mental stimulation.

If you are seeking a sweet dog that loves to be around people; and you have a large box of crackers, Henry is a good choice for your new, best friend.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

