AUBURN — Edward Little High School will host a “Chalk and Talk” on Friday as part of Juneteenth celebrations held around the country.

The event will involve ELHS alumni, staff and students who plan to gather starting at 3 p.m. in the school parking lot.

“The hope,” according to the school website, “is to start a dialogue about police brutality, racial discrimination, and what the school system can do better”

School officials added that face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Juneteenth, dating to 1865, is described as the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: