JAY — Selectmen will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss sewer rates before setting them for 2020-21. The session will be held in the gymnasium at Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

The current rate is a base fee of $315 for up to 3,200 cubic feet of water used. Amounts exceeding the 3,200 cubic feet are charged an additional 0.0952 cents per cubic foot.

If the rate stayed the same for the next two years, it is estimated to bring in $484,989 and cover 90% of the operating and maintenance cost in 2020-21. It would generate an estimated $480,000 in 2021-22 and cover 112% of the operation and maintenance costs, according Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt’s information.

If the minimum base rate is kept at $315 and the additional per cubic foot rate is rate at 0.118 cents, it would generate an estimated $539,000 and cover 100% of the operation and maintenance cost for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Currently, any operation and maintenance costs not covered by sewer users is paid for through general taxation, as is debt service.

The town is nearing completion of a sewer conversion project. Once online, it would eliminate the use of the North Jay Wastewater Treatment Plant. When it is finished a new pump station and the roughly 19,000 feet of sewer line installed will connect the North Jay sewer system to the gravity sewer system near Jay Plaza in Jay Village.

The sewage would go to the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant. Part of the pipeline runs beside the multiuse trail owned by the state.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: