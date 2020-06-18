HEBRON — Hebron Academy Middle School (HAMS) is pleased to announce the Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations to our Middle School Scholars!
Highest Honors:
Lucy Diffin, Minot
Jenni Flynn, Hebron
Oscar Gronros, Hebron
Mason Hatfield, Minot
Maja Mulley, Albany Township
Liam Newell, Minot
Ronan Newell, Minot
Jacob Small, West Paris
Hannah Sullivan, Minot
Caden Violette, Windham
Evie Willer, Poland
Kate Dilworth, Norway
Hadley Violette, Windham
Honors:
Justin Gibbons, Bridgton
Griffin Murphy, Minot
Lila Rowzee, South Paris
