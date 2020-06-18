HEBRON — Hebron Academy Middle School (HAMS) is pleased to announce the Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations to our Middle School Scholars!

Highest Honors:

Lucy Diffin, Minot

Jenni Flynn, Hebron

Oscar Gronros, Hebron

Mason Hatfield, Minot

Maja Mulley, Albany Township

Liam Newell, Minot

Ronan Newell, Minot

Jacob Small, West Paris

Hannah Sullivan, Minot

Caden Violette, Windham

Evie Willer, Poland

Kate Dilworth, Norway

Hadley Violette, Windham

Honors:

Justin Gibbons, Bridgton

Griffin Murphy, Minot

Lila Rowzee, South Paris

