HEBRON — Hebron Academy Middle School (HAMS) is pleased to announce the Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations to our Middle School Scholars!

Highest Honors:

Lucy Diffin, Minot
Jenni Flynn, Hebron
Oscar Gronros, Hebron
Mason Hatfield, Minot
Maja Mulley, Albany Township
Liam Newell, Minot
Ronan Newell, Minot
Jacob Small, West Paris
Hannah Sullivan, Minot
Caden Violette, Windham
Evie Willer, Poland

Kate Dilworth, Norway
Hadley Violette, Windham

Honors:
Justin Gibbons, Bridgton
Griffin Murphy, Minot
Lila Rowzee, South Paris

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Schools, Democrat Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles