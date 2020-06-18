100 Years Ago: 1920

The Alden Gayton post, American Legion, of Auburn will start its drive for new members this morning. The organization for the drive is almost completed which the American Legion members, hope, will increase the roll of the Auburn post by scores as far as possible. A complete list of Auburn veterans of the war has been drawn up, and the city will be canvassed thoroughly.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Lewiston Board of Mayor and Aldermen last night narrowly gave its approval to a request from RAP Place Inc. to hold a second free concert at Kennedy Park in Lewiston. The three-to-three tie vote was broken in favor of the concert by Mayor John Beliveau. The concert is to be held Sunday afternoon, June 28, from 1 to 5 pm., provided it does not conflict with plans of the Lewiston Arts Festival which, it was explained, has priority for use of the park. The board was uncertain of the date of the Arts Festival.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Horror writer Stephen King has bought two more radio stations in the Bangor area. It was announced Friday that he intends to purchase WKIT-FM in Brewer and WNSW- AM in Bangor. Terms of the purchases from H & L Broadcasting were not disclosed.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

