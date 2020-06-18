The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program will hold fall training for volunteer advocates on Aug. 11 to 14. The online, four-day training is free, and participants learn about all aspects of child advocacy.

Maine CASAs are community volunteers who are appointed to serve as guardians ad litem for children whose parents are involved in a child protection case. The foundation of a CASA’s work is to investigate the case, then advise the court of what the CASA believes is in the child’s best interest.

CASAs come from a wide variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by staff attorneys. CASAs bring their own unique perspectives to their work as volunteers.

Last year, hundreds of children had volunteer CASAs who served as their voice in court. Right now, there are more foster children than CASAs. Volunteers must be age 21 and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Along with completing an application, they will need to provide three references and consent to a criminal and child protection background check.

Find out more about the Maine CASA Program and access the application by visiting www.casaofmaine.org.

For more information about becoming a volunteer, contact Maine CASA Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe, Esq. at 207-213-2864 or [email protected]

