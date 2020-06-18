PORTLAND — The Maine Catholic Youth Convention, traditionally a weekend gathering of Maine teens from Aroostook to York County, will move online for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Catholic Youth Leadership Team has been working hard at trying to create an event that has traditionally been a three-day gathering into a two-hour gathering,” said Shawn Gregory, coordinator of youth ministry for the Diocese of Portland.

The free gathering will be presented virtually from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 26. High school youth (those entering ninth grade through recent high school graduates), youth ministers and families are encouraged to attend.

The virtual convention will feature a live-streamed Mass celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley, music, presentations and prayer. Though the event is free, a donation to the Catholic Appeal, www.portlanddiocese.org/Appeal, is suggested for families looking to support the event and the Office of Lifelong Faith Formation, both made possible by the appeal.

Two ways are being offered to young people who wish to participate in the virtual convention.

“The first option allows you to watch live on July 26 and interact with others who are participating in this live event from their parishes or the comfort of their own homes,” said Hannah Gonneville, assistant coordinator of the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation. “The second option will be to watch a recorded version of the convention that teens can view with their parish youth ministry at a date and time that works best.”

Registration is simple. Participants need only to email Shawn Gregory at [email protected]. For more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/2020-virtual-youth-convention.

