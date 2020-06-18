More than 150 years ago, more than one million Americans were either wounded or killed in order to free our brothers and sisters of color. The most important result of the Civil War was the legacy of hate that it left on both sides.

Fast forward 150 years and that same legacy of hate exists in order to keep our brothers and sisters of color in bondage.

History exists so mistakes of the past do not repeat themselves.

Now is the time to permanently put an end to slavery and invite our brothers and sisters to the table of privilege instead of keeping them down.

God demands nothing less than an empathetic embrace.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

