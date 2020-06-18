NORWAY — The annual Town Meeting will be held at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School on Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

Town Manager Dennis Lajoie announced the location at Thursday’s Select Board meeting after working out the logistics with School Administrative District 17 Superintendent Richard Colpitts. They followed state guidelines developed for the COVID-19 pandemic, which had closed the schools in mid-March.

Three rooms will be set aside for the meeting, including the auditorium. Each room will be limited to 50 people due to social distancing.

Lajoie said he is uncertain how many people the town should expect to attend.

No one is currently in the school except for a construction crew putting in a refrigeration unit.

With no janitorial staff working, Lajoie said the town would be responsible for cleaning up the facility after the meeting.

The town also approved the appointments of John Kimball, Kate Harmon and Patricia Chenery as election clerks for the July 14 state primary.

