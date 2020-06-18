STONEHAM, Mass. – Glenys M. (Hunnewell) Rosa was born in Durham, Maine, to Alfred and Rosamond Hunnewell on June 30, 1926. She passed away on June 10, 2020 while residing at The Arbors of Stoneham, an assisted living home in Stoneham, Mass. She was nearly 94 years old. She grew up in New Gloucester, Maine. Glenys attended Edward Little High School of Auburn, Maine and graduated in 1944. She had three brothers Glenwood, Donald and Frederick Hunnewell who predeceased her. Her family includes her dear sister Gwendolyn Jordan, brother Rodney and sister-in-law Joan Hunnewell, and many nieces and nephews, all from New Gloucester, Maine.In 1952 Glenys married John A. Rosa of Boston, who predeceased her in 2015. They made their home in Melrose, Mass., and moved to Merrimack, N.H., in 1973. Glenys and John loved people and spent many wonderful summers entertaining in their home in Merrimack. In later years, they enjoyed their time as active members of the Merrimack Senior Center. They made many wonderful lifelong friends both in Melrose and Merrimack.Glenys graduated from The Modern School of Fashion Design in Boston in 1965. She had a passion for sewing that led to a lengthy career as a self-employed seamstress. She was an excellent seamstress making wedding gowns, all types of clothing, and crafts of all kinds.Glenys was a homemaker throughout her life. Family was always very important to her. Glenys was an avid reader. She loved dancing and always enjoyed getting out on the dance floor. She was active and kept a gym membership into her late 80s.Glenys loved to travel, and enjoyed many trips with her sister Gwen and her husband. She particularly loved to go to Spain, Cancun and South America. She visited Thailand, while in her 80s, and enjoyed feeding the monkeys and riding the elephants.Glenys leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Rosa; her daughter, Donna Vanderbeek and her husband David; and her grandson, Alexander Wilkinson and his wife Giannina, and great-granddaughters, Sunny and Adalyn; and many nieces and nephews, all from Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her beloved son, John N. Rosa. Glenys was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.The family would like to thank The Arbors of Stoneham where Glenys made her home since 2015. The care and compassion she received there will always be remembered. She will be missed there by so many. The family would also like to thank the Care Dimensions Hospice team for the compassionate care they provided in her last days and hours to make her transition a peaceful one.Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private.Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose. For obituary and to sign condolences visit http://www.Gatelyfh.comTo recognize her love of animals, memorial donations may be made in Glenys’ name to the Worcester Animal Rescue League,139 Holden StreetWorcester, MA 01606www.worcesterarl.org

