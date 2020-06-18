PARIS — The Diane E. Curtis Medical Scholarship was started in 2014 to honor the late wife of Thomas H. L. Curtis, a resident of Norway. This $1,000.00 scholarship is to be given annually to a deserving student in either Oxford County (where Diane lived) or Androscoggin County (where Diane was treated) who wishes to pursue a career in the medical field.

The recipient of this scholarship must complete an application form discussing what community and volunteering activities in which he/she is or has been involved, what leadership qualities he/she has displayed, a transcript of high school or college grades, at least two letters of recommendation, and the reasons behind the applicant’s decision to pursue a medical career.

It is a pleasure to present the 2020 Diane E. Curtis Medical Scholarship to Marissa D. Paine of South Paris. Currently, Ms. Paine is a senior at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and achieved a ranking of number 2 in her graduating class! She is planning on attending the University of Maine, Orono, in the fall in pursuit of a medical career. The Scholarship Committee found her to possess those qualities that the Committee members were seeking and who met all of the application requirements.

On behalf of both the Scholarship Committee, and of all the residents of Oxford and Androscoggin Counties, it is an honor to present Ms. Paine with this award. The photo shows a replica of a $1,000 check but Ms. Paine will be receiving a true check for the scholarship amount once she forwards to the Committee her first semester grades from UMaine, Orono, next winter.

Again, congratulations to the 2020 Diane E. Curtis Medical Scholarship recipient, Marissa D. Paine, of South Paris!

