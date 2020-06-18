Tanner Cousineau, right, and Joey Reagan roll up on their bikes to get free ice cream Thursday at Auburn Police Department’s Operation Ice Cream at the PAL Center on Chestnut Street. Officers came up with the idea and distributed the treats on their own time. Chief Jason Moen said after seeing protests around the country, his officers were concerned and wanted to help “cool the narrative” and affirm good relations between police and the community. The officers offered to pay for the ice cream, but Moen got it paid for. “I’m really proud of them,” he said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo