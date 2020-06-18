Charges

Auburn

  • Robert Gibson, 34, of 6 Ridge Road, Lisbon Falls, on a warrant charging contempt order, Wednesday night on Center Street.
  • Michelle Ward, 49, of Silver Lake, New Hampshire, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 6:28 p.m. Thursday on Union Street.

Lewiston

  • Stephen Warren, 41, of 264 Park St., on a warrant charging theft, 9:53 a.m. Thursday at 115 Howe St.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles