Charges
Auburn
- Robert Gibson, 34, of 6 Ridge Road, Lisbon Falls, on a warrant charging contempt order, Wednesday night on Center Street.
- Michelle Ward, 49, of Silver Lake, New Hampshire, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 6:28 p.m. Thursday on Union Street.
Lewiston
- Stephen Warren, 41, of 264 Park St., on a warrant charging theft, 9:53 a.m. Thursday at 115 Howe St.
