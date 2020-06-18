NORWAY — Below is a listing of virtual opportunities and wellness classes offered by the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine:

Post Treatment Discussion Group – 4 weeks: After cancer treatment ends, the impact of cancer on your life often continues. This group allows you to connect with others in a similar place on their journey and to explore those unique physical and emotional needs.

Led by Karen Page, LSW and Maureen Higgins, LCSW, this series is open to adults who have recently completed their cancer treatment. Limited to 8 attendees.

Register by calling the Dempsey Center at 877-336-8250 or email: [email protected]

What Now?

When cancer treatment ends you may feel lost, asking “What now?” Led by Karen Page, a licensed social worker at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, this class gives you information about common concerns and practical tips for adjusting to your new normal.

We’ll discuss topics like – dealing with anxiety and stress, establishing and maintaining healthy habits, and communicating with your primary care provider. And you will receive lots of resources for dealing with the common issues faced by people when cancer treatment ends.

Open to adults who have recently completed or are about to complete their cancer treatment, and their caregivers. There are four different sessions being offered over the next few months. June 23: 4:30-6 p.m., July 14: 1:30-3 p.m., July 28: 4:30-6 p.m., and August 11: 1:30-3 p.m.

Register by calling the Dempsey Center at 877-336-8250 or email: [email protected]

Weekly Wellness Classes:

Monday Morning Meditation, Mondays at 9:30 a.m.:Start your week with a 20 minute guided meditation led by Karen Vasil-Busch, Board Certified Ayurveda provider, yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist.

Virtual Self-Reiki Sessions, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.: Join Charlotte LaBelle, Reiki Master Teacher, for this weekly 20 to 30 minute session of Self-Reiki and offer care, consideration and calming of our bodies and minds.

Virtual Yoga & Meditation, Tuesdays at 2 p.m.: Put on something comfy, grab a pillow and a yoga mat (or make your own mat by putting a couple of blankets on the floor) and join Kathryn, Gardner of Song Body Soul as she leads you through 40 minutes of Yoga (at your own pace followed by 20 minutes of meditation!

Kathryn Gardner is a registered SomaSoul® Somatic Movement Therapist, massage therapist and yoga instructor.

Virtual Yoga Warriors, Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m.: This is the fun, free, weekly virtual Yoga Class that is taught by the staff at Posabilities in Norway. Put on some comfy, grab a pillow and a yoga mat (or make your own mat by putting a couple of blankets on the floor) and join us!

You will need to register each week for this FREE class. (You will then be sent a taped recording of the session in case you are not able to attend.)

Virtual Slow Flow & Gentle Yoga Classes: Join Katey Branch from Halls Pond Healing Arts for free Online Yoga classes during the COVID-19 pandemic: Slow Flow Yoga: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Gentle Yoga: Thursdays at 11:00 a.m. You will need a yoga mat (or make your own mat by putting a couple of blankets on the floor) and space on the floor.

Virtual Chair Yoga, Fridays at 10 a.m.: Chair yoga can lessen the impact of chronic illnesses and pain. It may also help cope with feelings of isolation. Being calmer and more relaxed inevitably leads to a greater feeling of happiness and well-being, which everyone can benefit from!

Join Kathryn Gardner for this chair yoga class and go at your own pace!

To register for weekly virtual classes, please visit www.crcofwm.org/virtual-weekly-wellness-programs.html

