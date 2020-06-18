GRAY — The Maine Wildlife Park will present special virtual live programs on state wildlife at 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Thursday, June 18, Maine’s Native Turtles: Take a look at a few of the native turtle species that live in Maine. With the help of some Maine Wildlife Park resident turtles, visitors will observe and learn about the adaptations of aquatic and terrestrial turtles.

Tuesday, June 23, Maine’s White-Tailed Deer: Hear a virtual wildlife talk from Maine Wildlife Park about the white-tailed deer of Maine. The program will take a look at some of their features and some Maine Wildlife Park resident deer.

Thursday, June 25, Maine’s Black Bears: Hear about the ghost of the Maine woods, black bears, and take a look at their unique adaptations and hopefully get a glimpse at the bears that live at Maine Wildlife Park.

Tuesday, June 30, Maine’s Moose: Take a look at the iconic moose of Maine, hear about some of their amazing adaptations and hopefully get one of the resident moose of Maine Wildlife Park to stop by.

Thursday, July 2, Maine’s Raptors: Listen to a virtual wildlife talk about the many types of raptors that live in Maine. Take a look at the adaptations of owls, falcons, hawks, vultures and eagles and see a few of the Maine Wildlife Park resident raptors.

For more information, visit mefishwildlife.com/fieldtrips.

