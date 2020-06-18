WATERFORD — It is with great regret that for the first time in 67 years, Waterford has cancelled its summer breakfasts at the Wilkins House. But in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for physical distancing, neither the volunteer staff nor the facility would be able to meet the necessary guidelines. Other events at the venue during the remainder of 2020 are cancelled as well.

Long-time dining room manager and more recently Volunteer Coordinator Ginny Raymond explained, “We will miss seeing and visiting with all our friends, both volunteers and those breakfasting! Year after year we all have had a great time together and, frankly, I think the food is pretty darn yummy as well”.

Tony Butterall, Wilkins House Manager, did not hesitate to add, “We will return, however, so make a note in your calendar for July 4, 2021, 7:30-10:00 am, Waterford Breakfast. See you then, if not before. And, in the meantime, stay well and safe”.

For more information about happenings in Waterford, checkout waterfordme.org.

