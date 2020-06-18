STANDISH — Colby Ventresca of Norway has been named to the Saint Joseph’s College dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester. Ventresca is a sports management major.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better, successfully complete all courses for which the student is registered with no grade less than a B-, and must carry a course load of 14 credits minimum.

WEST HAVEN, Connecticut — The following area students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven for the spring, 2020:

Colby Charles of Fryeburg, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

Jenna Burton of Lewiston, School of Health Sciences, bachelor of science degree in nutrition and dietetics.

Sydney Gosselin of Otisfield, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice.

Marissa Morin of Otisfield, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, bachelor of science degree in forensic science.

Elizabeth Livak of South Paris, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, bachelor of science degree in homeland security emergency management.

Alexandra McAuley of Wilton, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, bachelor of science degree in national security.

