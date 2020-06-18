WOODSTOCK — Among the warrant articles Woodstock voters will consider Monday at their annual town meeting are a proposal to form a committee to explore the feasibility of creating a community forest with the Buck’s Ledge property, the purchase of a plow truck, the relocation of a ball field, the repair of a bridge and the discontinuance of a 2% discount on taxes paid in 30 days.

They will also elect a selectman and library trustees.

The community forest idea, if ultimately pursued, would involve application for grant funds and possible use of Spruce Mountain community benefit funds as the local contribution. Buck’s Ledge, a popular hiking spot, is currently owned by the Bayroot LLC land management company. It has 644 acres of land overlooking North, South and Round ponds. Town officials and interested citizens heard a presentation earlier this year on purchase options and processes from the Northern Forest Center, which has advised other towns with such purchases.

Also on the warrant is a proposal to buy a highway plow truck with plow and sander for $185,000, to be appropriated from the Major Highway Reserve Account. The truck would replace a 2005 Sterling truck that would be traded in or sold with proceeds going to the purchase.

Voters will also decide whether to raise and appropriate $50,000 for the replacement of the Bacon Bridge on Old County Road. Selectmen had considered a more involved replacement project but deemed it too expensive and instead are proposing replacing the bridge with a large culvert.

Another plan up for a vote is whether to relocate the small ball field from its current location beside the big ball field on Route 26 to the vacant lot behind the beach playground on Trail’s End Road, using up to $10,000 from the Recreation Reserve Account, plus up to $10,000 from the Spruce Mountain Tangible Fund. Safety concerns have been cited in the potential move to relocate the field.

Voters will also again consider the discontinuance of a 2 percent discount on taxes paid in 30 days. The idea has been voted down in the past. Town officials say that this year the move would reduce the municipal budget by approximately $39,000.

In the election of town officials, up for re-election is Selectman Shawn Coffin. Other terms expiring are those of library trustees Sonja Davis and Ed Howe. All are seeking re-election, according to Town Manager Vern Maxfield.

The municipal budget, if approved as proposed, would require that $2,727,392 be raised in taxes, compared to $2,680,362 this year. The estimated mil rate would rise from 13.05 to 13.15.

The town meeting begins at 6 p.m. outside the Woodstock Town Office.

