DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am the chairperson of the board of directors of the Lewiston Auburn Senior College at USM here in Lewiston. Because of COVID-19 we have had to convert all of our classes to the Zoom format and I’m wondering if there is anyone out there in Sun Spots Land who is familiar with using Zoom on an Android tablet or phone. We are looking to train people to help members get on Zoom with any device they may own. If you can help, please call me at 689-4394 or email me at [email protected]

Sun Spots is such a great place to get information or help. Thank you for being here for us! — Lucy, no town

ANSWER: I think you’ll get lots of calls, Lucy. Zoom is fairly easy to use, but there is a little bit of a learning curve when it comes to optimizing all its features. It has been a lifesaver for people during this time, that’s for sure!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the reunion of the Edward Little High School Class of 1970 has been postponed from Oct. 9-11 to Oct. 8-10, 2021. We were able to keep the same location at Martindale Country Club in Auburn. The committee will reconvene in January 2021. If you have any questions, contact me at [email protected]

— Jennifer, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been back home for only a few minutes, but I knew that I had to write to you immediately!

This morning my husband and I went to the Auburn city hall to register his car. There was a very long line outside the building waiting to get in. After standing in line for a while without anyone going inside, I decided that I would go back to the car where my husband was waiting for me and would come back later. We left, did some errands, and had lunch out. Then back we went to the city hall.

There was no line outside, but by the time I traipsed down over the hill with my cane, there were two people in front of me. No problem; I would wait. It was then that I saw the sign, saying their hours were from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. I looked at my watch, and it was six minutes before closing time! About then, a lady came out and said that she could only let two more people in. The rest of us would have to come back!

The young gentleman in front of me, who knew that I had been there in the forenoon, turned around and insisted that I take his place! I sincerely hope that that kind young man knows how very much I appreciated his thoughtfulness! In spite of some terrible things happening in our world today, there are so many kind, wonderful people who go out of their way every day to make this world a better place!

— No name, no town

ANSWER: This letter made me very happy and I am so pleased to share your experience that is going to put a smile on so many faces. What a wonderful gift that young man gave you that day.

