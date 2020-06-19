CAMDEN — Dr. Judy Stone, daughter of Hungarian survivors of Auschwitz and Dachau, will present an online talk about her new book, “Resilience,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Stone’s story depicts her family’s strength during some of the most horrific events of the 20th century. The presentation, hosted by the Camden Public Library, will occur via the Zoom platform. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

“Resilience: One Family’s Story of Hope and Triumph over Evil” is the fulfillment of a daughter’s promise to her mother to ensure that her family’s remarkable story was preserved and passed on.

Based on hours of interviews with family members, extensive historical research, and travels back to eastern Hungary — the city of Debrecen and the countryside — where her parents and aunts and uncles grew up, Stone presents a biography of two intertwined families, the Ehrenfelds and the Glattsteins, who survived the attempted annihilation of the Jews. This book not only provides testimony about the horrors of the Holocaust but also offers readers a connection to the rich heritage of Jewish life in Europe that has been largely lost.

During World War II, hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews suffered not only prejudice, discrimination and oppressive segregation, but wholesale murder at the hands of the Nazis. But like the flower that grows out of a rock, Stone’s family members clung to a seemingly impossible hope that they could endure. In “Resilience,” Stone reveals how her family survived these monstrous times and slowly rebuilt their lives, focusing on their inner strength and the good people they found.

Stone is an infectious diseases physician, a Forbes Pharma and Healthcare contributor and the author of a nationally established textbook, “Conducting Clinical Research: A Practical Guide for Physicians, Nurses, Study Coordinators, and Investigators.” Along with her commitment to physical healing, she has an avid interest in oral history and Holocaust education. Through telling her family’s remarkable story, she hopes to teach tolerance and contribute to making the world a better, more peaceful and more just place. Stone will donate the net profits from the book to organizations that promote Holocaust education.

For more information on this and other programs from the library, visit librarycamden.org.

